Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

MLB action on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Houston Astros.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (3-7) vs. Houston Astros (4-5)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-158) | HOU: (+134)

SEA: (-158) | HOU: (+134) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | HOU: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | HOU: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA vs Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (0-1) for the Mariners and Hayden Wesneski (0-1) for the Astros. Gilbert has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gilbert's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Wesneski has started only one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for one Wesneski start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (58.9%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Astros reveal Seattle as the favorite (-158) and Houston as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +134 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -162.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Astros on April 7, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

This season Seattle has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their 10 opportunities.

The Mariners are 3-7-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have won two of the four games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Houston has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +134 or longer.

The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total three times this season for a 3-5-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 3-6-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with eight hits, batting .216 this season with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .514.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Jorge Polanco has two home runs and a walk. He's batting .450 and slugging .750 with an on-base percentage of .476.

Polanco enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Cal Raleigh has eight hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.349/.417.

Raleigh has logged a hit or more in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Dylan Moore is batting .368 with a .455 OBP and two RBI for Seattle this season.

Moore brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .385 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has racked up an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .513, and has 14 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .359).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 51st in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has two home runs and two walks while batting .161. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .257.

His batting average ranks 164th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 151st, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has a double and five walks while hitting .242.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .182 with a double, a home run and four walks.

