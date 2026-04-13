Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (7-9) vs. Houston Astros (6-10)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and SCHN

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-166) | HOU: (+140)

SEA: (-166) | HOU: (+140) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+128) | HOU: +1.5 (-154)

SEA: -1.5 (+128) | HOU: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 1-2, 3.60 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 1-2, 5.63 ERA

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (1-2) for the Mariners and Mike Burrows (1-2) for the Astros. Kirby's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kirby's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Astros have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Burrows' three starts with a set spread. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for one Burrows start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (53.4%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

The Mariners vs Astros moneyline has Seattle as a -166 favorite, while Houston is a +140 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +128 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -154.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

The Mariners-Astros game on April 13 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with six wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 16 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 6-10-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won two of the five games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Astros have played in 16 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-5-0).

The Astros have put together a 7-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.8% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .400. He's batting .291 on the season.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Cole Young is batting .259 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging in the majors.

Brendan Donovan leads Seattle in total hits (12) this season, and five of those have gone for extra bases.

Dominic Canzone has two home runs, four RBI and a batting average of .206 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-high OBP (.500), while leading the Astros in hits (18). He's batting .340 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage is first, and he is second in slugging.

Christian Walker has six doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .298. He's slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .375.

His batting average is 38th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Jose Altuve has a .526 slugging percentage, which leads the Astros.

Carlos Correa is hitting .294 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

4/12/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/11/2026: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2025: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/20/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/19/2025: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/19/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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