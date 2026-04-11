Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (5-9) vs. Houston Astros (6-8)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and SCHN

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-146) | HOU: (+124)

SEA: (-146) | HOU: (+124) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-0, 2.79 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 1-0, 3.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo to the mound, while Lance McCullers (1-0) will answer the bell for the Astros. Castillo has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Castillo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. McCullers has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros went 1-1-0. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for one McCullers start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (57%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

Seattle is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +124 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +150 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -182.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Astros contest on April 11 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 2-4 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in six of their 14 opportunities.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 5-9-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-4-0).

The Astros have a 6-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by four extra-base hits. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .407.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads the Mariners in OBP (.422) and total hits (12) this season. He's batting .316 while slugging .605.

His batting average ranks 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Cole Young leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.469) powered by five extra-base hits.

Young brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Dominic Canzone has two home runs, four RBI and a batting average of .207 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-best OBP (.516), and paces the Astros in hits (15). He's batting .341 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 10th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker's .604 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .390.

His batting average ranks 20th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Jose Altuve is batting .306 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Carlos Correa has two doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .261.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2025: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/20/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/19/2025: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/19/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/24/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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