Braves vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2
Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.
On Thursday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Cardinals Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (50-34) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-39)
- Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BravesVsn and Cardinals.TV
Braves vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | STL: (-102)
- Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Braves vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 5-6, 4.30 ERA
The Braves will give the ball to Hurston Waldrep and the Cardinals will counter with Dustin May (5-6, 4.30 ERA). In nine games he pitched with a spread last season, Waldrep and his team finished with a 5-4-0 record ATS. Waldrep and his team were 5-2 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals are 9-6-0 against the spread when May starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of May's starts this season, and they went 4-7 in those games.
Braves vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (52%)
Braves vs Cardinals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Braves, St. Louis is the underdog at -102, and Atlanta is -116 playing at home.
Braves vs Cardinals Spread
- The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Cardinals are +152 to cover, while the Braves are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Braves vs Cardinals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Braves versus Cardinals contest on July 2 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
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Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Braves have come away with 41 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Atlanta has come away with a win 38 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Braves' games have gone over the total in 37 of their 82 opportunities.
- The Braves have an against the spread record of 44-38-0 in 82 games with a line this season.
- The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 56 total times this season. They've finished 28-28 in those games.
- St. Louis has a 24-25 record (winning 49% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-43-5 record against the over/under.
- The Cardinals have covered 57.3% of their games this season, going 47-35-0 against the spread.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 89 hits and an OBP of .342, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .523. He's batting .272.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 45th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season. He's batting .276.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 37th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.
- Albies enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.
- Mauricio Dubon has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
- Michael Harris II is batting .293 with a .329 OBP and 44 RBI for Atlanta this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Alec Burleson is batting .275 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 45th in slugging.
- Jordan Walker's 91 hits and .509 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- His batting average ranks 22nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 21st in slugging.
- Ivan Herrera a has .390 on-base percentage to pace the Cardinals.
- JJ Wetherholt is hitting .259 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks.
Braves vs Cardinals Head to Head
- 7/1/2026: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/30/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/13/2025: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/12/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/11/2025: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/23/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/22/2025: 10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/21/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 7/21/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/20/2024: 9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
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