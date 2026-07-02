Braves vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Cardinals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (50-34) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-39)

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Cardinals.TV

Braves vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | STL: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152)

ATL: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 5-6, 4.30 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Hurston Waldrep and the Cardinals will counter with Dustin May (5-6, 4.30 ERA). In nine games he pitched with a spread last season, Waldrep and his team finished with a 5-4-0 record ATS. Waldrep and his team were 5-2 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals are 9-6-0 against the spread when May starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of May's starts this season, and they went 4-7 in those games.

Braves vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52%)

Braves vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Braves, St. Louis is the underdog at -102, and Atlanta is -116 playing at home.

Braves vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Cardinals are +152 to cover, while the Braves are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Cardinals contest on July 2 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 41 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 38 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 37 of their 82 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 44-38-0 in 82 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 56 total times this season. They've finished 28-28 in those games.

St. Louis has a 24-25 record (winning 49% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-43-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 57.3% of their games this season, going 47-35-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 89 hits and an OBP of .342, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .523. He's batting .272.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 45th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season. He's batting .276.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 37th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Albies enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Michael Harris II is batting .293 with a .329 OBP and 44 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .275 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Jordan Walker's 91 hits and .509 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average ranks 22nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Ivan Herrera a has .390 on-base percentage to pace the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .259 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks.

Braves vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/1/2026: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/30/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2025: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/12/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/11/2025: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2025: 10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/21/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2024: 9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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