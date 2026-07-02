White Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Chicago White Sox.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (45-42) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-40)

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and CHSN

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-108) | CHW: (-108)

CLE: (-108) | CHW: (-108) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-182) | CHW: -1.5 (+150)

CLE: +1.5 (-182) | CHW: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 4-6, 4.18 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-3, 3.00 ERA

The probable starters are Slade Cecconi (4-6) for the Guardians and Davis Martin (9-3) for the White Sox. Cecconi and his team have a record of 8-7-0 against the spread when he starts. When Cecconi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The White Sox have an 11-5-0 record against the spread in Martin's starts. The White Sox have an 8-3 record in Martin's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (55.9%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -108 favorite at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

Guardians versus White Sox, on July 2, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (52.3%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 23-22 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 83 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 42-41-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 49.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-35).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Chicago has a 34-35 record (winning 49.3% of its games).

In the 83 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-35-1).

The White Sox have covered 57.8% of their games this season, going 48-35-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .383, fueled by 20 extra-base hits. He has a .270 batting average and an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualified hitters, he is 49th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 114th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter has 71 hits and an OBP of .344, both of which lead the Guardians this season. He's batting .275 and slugging .422.

His batting average is 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 84th.

DeLauter has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with four doubles, two walks and six RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 58 hits this season and has a slash line of .214/.320/.266.

Kwan heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a triple and a walk.

Travis Bazzana has been key for Cleveland with 50 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads the White Sox with 75 hits. He's batting .244 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Sam Antonacci leads his team with a .392 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .295 while slugging .427.

He is 12th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Colson Montgomery is batting .221 with 15 doubles, 21 home runs and 30 walks.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .379 to pace his team.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

6/24/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/23/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/9/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/8/2025: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/13/2025: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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