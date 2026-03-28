March Madness: Printable Bracket for the NCAA Tournament -- Updated for the Elite Eight

The Elite Eight tips today.

Download our printable bracket to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Check out our favorite college basketball props for Saturday's games.

Updated Elite Eight March Madness Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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