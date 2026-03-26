March Madness Odds for Today: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Spreads and Totals for Thursday
The NCAA Tournament resumes play today with four Sweet 16 games.
What do the betting odds look like for each of today's games?
Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every Thursday Sweet 16 game.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
March Madness Odds for Today: Sweet 16
Thursday, March 26
Texas vs. Purdue, 7:10 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Arizona vs. Arkansas, 9:45 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Houston vs. Illinois, 10:05 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Which tournament bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.