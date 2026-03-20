March Madness Odds: 2 Best Bets for Iowa State vs. Tennessee State in the NCAA Tournament
Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.
The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.
But for Iowa State vs. Tennessee State, here are our favorite bets.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
Iowa State vs. Tennessee State Best Bets for March Madness
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Matchup Overview
Iowa State (27-7) brings one of the tournament’s best defenses against Tennessee State (23-9), a team making its first NCAA appearance in decades.
Recent Form
Iowa State
- Record: 7-3 last 10
- Defensive efficiency among best in the country
Tennessee State
- Record: 6-4 last 10
- Offense dependent on transition scoring
Historical Context
2-seeds have historically won over 90% of first-round games, especially when the favorite is defensively elite.
Best Bets
- Under 149.5
- 1st Half Iowa State -14.5
Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.