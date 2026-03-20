March Madness Odds: 2 Best Bets for Iowa State vs. Tennessee State in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Iowa State vs. Tennessee State, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Iowa State vs. Tennessee State Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Tennessee State @ Iowa State Mar 20 6:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

Iowa State (27-7) brings one of the tournament’s best defenses against Tennessee State (23-9), a team making its first NCAA appearance in decades.

Recent Form

Iowa State

Record: 7-3 last 10

Defensive efficiency among best in the country

Tennessee State

Record: 6-4 last 10

Offense dependent on transition scoring

Historical Context

2-seeds have historically won over 90% of first-round games, especially when the favorite is defensively elite.

Best Bets

Under 149.5

1st Half Iowa State -14.5

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.