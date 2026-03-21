March Madness Best Bets Tonight: Odds, Predictions & Top Picks for Friday Night Slate

The NCAA Tournament continues Thursday night with a smaller but high-value slate, featuring a mix of heavy favorites, tight spreads, and one of the most competitive games of the day.

If you're looking for the best March Madness bets tonight, this slate offers clear opportunities across large spreads, totals, and one key toss-up matchup.

Let’s break down the top March Madness predictions and best bets for tonight’s games.

March Madness College Basketball Late-Night Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida

Cal Baptist vs. Kansas

Furman vs. UConn

Missouri vs. Miami (FL)

Best Bet #1: Missouri +1.5 (-118) vs. Miami (FL)

Spread: Miami -1.5 (-104)

Miami -1.5 (-104) Moneyline: Missouri +100 / Miami -120

Missouri +100 / Miami -120 Total: 145.5

This is the best betting game on the board — essentially a coin flip with value on the underdog.

Why Missouri is the play:

Balanced offensive attack

Ability to create scoring runs

Tight spread → late-game variance favors points

In games lined under a possession, grabbing the underdog is typically the sharper side.

Best Bet: Missouri +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Missouri @ Miami Mar 21 2:07am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: UConn -20.5 (-118) vs. Furman

Spread: UConn -20.5 (-118)

UConn -20.5 (-118) Moneyline: Furman +2200 / UConn -8000

Furman +2200 / UConn -8000 Total: 134.5

UConn enters as one of the most complete teams in the tournament.

Why UConn covers:

Elite defensive efficiency

Major size and depth advantage

Ability to dominate both ends

Furman will struggle to generate consistent offense against UConn’s physicality.

Best Bet: UConn -20.5 (-118)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Furman @ Connecticut Mar 21 2:31am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: California Baptist +14.5 (-115) vs. Kansas

Spread: Kansas -14.5 (-105)

Kansas -14.5 (-105) Moneyline: Cal Baptist +800 / Kansas -1400

Cal Baptist +800 / Kansas -1400 Total: 140.5

This is a classic tournament spread value spot.

Why Cal Baptist can cover:

Kansas likely controls tempo

Large spreads increase backdoor cover probability

Tournament rotations reduce margin late

This is more about game script than talent gap.

Best Bet: Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points California Baptist @ Kansas Mar 21 2:07am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #4: Prairie View A&M vs. Florida — Under 154.5 (-115)

Spread: Florida -35.5 (-108)

Florida -35.5 (-108) Moneyline: Prairie View +8000 / Florida -100000

Prairie View +8000 / Florida -100000 Total: 154.5

This is the highest total on the slate — and likely inflated due to Florida’s offensive profile.

Why the under stands out:

Massive spread → pace slowdown in second half

Blowout script limits late-game scoring

Prairie View unlikely to contribute efficiently

Even if Florida scores early, total game flow favors fewer possessions late.

Best Bet: Under 154.5 (-115)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Prairie View A&M @ Florida Mar 21 1:43am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Lean: Florida -35.5 (-108) vs. Prairie View A&M

Florida has one of the biggest talent edges of the tournament.

However, spreads above 30 points introduce significant variance.

Lean: Florida -35.5 (-108)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Prairie View A&M @ Florida Mar 21 1:43am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Same Game Parlay Ideas (Late Slate)

Value + Underdog Card:

Missouri +1.5 (-118)

Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)

Prairie View/Florida Under 154.5 (-115)

Favorites + Control Card:

UConn -20.5 (-118)

Florida -35.5 (-108)

Betting Strategy for Tonight

Target tight spreads (1–3 points) for value

for value Look for unders in blowout game scripts

Be cautious laying 30+ point spreads

Late-night tournament games tend to:

Slow down if games get out of hand

Offer value on underdogs in large spreads

Be decided late in close matchups

Final Thoughts

Tonight’s slate may be smaller, but it offers clear betting edges if you focus on:

Game script

Spread range

Possession dynamics

The best value comes from:

Close games (Missouri/Miami)

Large spread underdogs (Cal Baptist)

Blowout-based totals (Florida game)

Best Bets Recap

Missouri +1.5 (-118)

UConn -20.5 (-118)

Cal Baptist +14.5 (-115)

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida Under 154.5 (-115)

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.