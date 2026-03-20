March Madness Best Bets Today: Odds, Predictions & Top Picks for Thursday’s Early Slate
The NCAA Tournament continues Thursday with a loaded early slate, and there’s no shortage of value across the board for bettors.
If you're searching for the best March Madness bets today, this slate features a strong mix of upset opportunities, totals value, and high-confidence favorites.
Let’s break down the top March Madness predictions and betting picks for today’s early games.
March Madness Early Slate Games (Thursday)
- Santa Clara vs. Kentucky
- Akron vs. Texas Tech
- LIU vs. Arizona
- Wright State vs. Virginia
- Tennessee State vs. Iowa State
- Hofstra vs. Alabama
Best Bet #1: Santa Clara +3.5 (-110) vs. Kentucky
- Spread: Kentucky -3.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Santa Clara +142 / Kentucky -170
- Total: 157.5
Santa Clara profiles as one of the more live double-digit seeds on the board, and the line movement toward Kentucky has now created additional value on the underdog.
Why Santa Clara can keep this close:
- Efficient perimeter offense that can exploit Kentucky’s defensive inconsistencies
- Ability to stretch the floor and generate high-quality looks
- Getting a full possession (+3.5) in what projects as a competitive game
With the number moving off the opener, this becomes an even stronger spread value spot.
Best Bet: Santa Clara +3.5 (-110)
Spread Betting
Best Bet #2: Akron +6.5 (-108) vs. Texas Tech
- Spread: Texas Tech -6.5 (-112)
- Moneyline: Akron +210 / Texas Tech -258
- Total: 137.5
Akron is a classic 12-seed with upset potential.
Why this stands out:
- Strong guard play and shot-making
- Ability to control tempo and limit possessions
- Texas Tech can struggle offensively in half-court sets
This is a tight spread game disguised as a bigger mismatch.
Best Bet: Akron +6.5 (-108)
Spread Betting
Best Bet #3: Wright State vs. Virginia — Under 146.5 (-110)
- Spread: Virginia -17.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Wright State +1200 / Virginia -4000
- Total: 146.5
The market has pushed this total up, but Virginia’s identity still makes this one of the strongest under spots on the board.
Why the under is the play:
- Virginia plays at one of the slowest tempos in college basketball
- Wright State will be forced into half-court offense on most possessions
- Tournament settings tend to reduce pace and efficiency early
At 146.5, this number is now inflated relative to Virginia’s typical game environment, creating added value on the under.
Best Bet: Under 146.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #4: Alabama -11.5 (-110) vs. Hofstra
- Spread: Alabama -11.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Hofstra +480 / Alabama -650
- Total: 151.5
Alabama is one of the most explosive offensive teams on the slate.
Why Alabama has a clear edge:
- Elite pace and scoring ability
- Depth advantage
- Hofstra may struggle to keep up offensively
This is a spot where Alabama can create separation quickly.
Best Bet: Alabama -11.5 (-110)
Spread Betting
Best Bet #5: Tennessee State +25.5 (-110) vs. Iowa State
- Spread: Iowa State -25.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Tennessee State +2200 / Iowa State -20000
- Total: 135.5
This number has climbed into a range where underdogs historically provide value in the NCAA Tournament.
Why Tennessee State is worth a look:
- Iowa State plays at a controlled pace, limiting total possessions
- Large spreads increase backdoor cover probability late
- Tournament rotations and game flow often reduce margin late in blowouts
At +25.5, you’re getting a significant cushion in a game where tempo works in favor of the underdog.
Best Bet: Tennessee State +25.5 (-110)
Spread Betting
Lean: Arizona -30.5 (-110) vs. LIU
- Spread: Arizona -30.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: LIU +4000 / Arizona -50000
- Total: 147.5
Arizona has one of the largest talent advantages on the entire slate, but the number has now climbed into a range where laying points becomes much riskier.
Why this stays a lean:
- Arizona should control the game from start to finish
- Massive offensive edge and depth advantage
- However, -30.5 introduces significant blowout variance
Late-game rotations, pace slowdown, and bench minutes make it difficult to confidently cover a number this large.
Lean: Arizona -30.5 (-110)
Spread Betting
Same Game Parlay Ideas (Early Slate)
Upset + Value Card:
- Santa Clara +3.5 (-110)
- Akron +6.5 (-110)
- Wright State/Virginia Under 146.5 (-110)
Favorites + Pace Card:
- Alabama -11.5 (-110)
- Arizona -30.5 (-110)
- Tennessee State +25.5 (-110)
Betting Strategy for Today’s Early Slate
- Target double-digit seeds with strong guard play (10–12 seeds)
- Look for tempo mismatches for totals (especially Virginia games)
- Be cautious laying large spreads in tournament settings
Early-round games often:
- Start slower
- Tighten defensively
- Create value on underdogs
Final Thoughts
If you’re betting March Madness today, this early slate offers a strong mix of:
- Underdog value
- Tempo-based totals
- Select favorite spots
Focusing on efficiency, pace, and matchup edges is the key to finding value in the NCAA Tournament.
Best Bets Recap:
- Santa Clara +3.5 (-110)
- Akron +6.5 (-110)
- Wright State vs. Virginia Under 146.5 (-110)
- Alabama -11.5 (-110)
- Tennessee State +25.5 (-110)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.