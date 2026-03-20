March Madness Best Bets Today: Odds, Predictions & Top Picks for Thursday’s Early Slate

The NCAA Tournament continues Thursday with a loaded early slate, and there’s no shortage of value across the board for bettors.

If you're searching for the best March Madness bets today, this slate features a strong mix of upset opportunities, totals value, and high-confidence favorites.

Let’s break down the top March Madness predictions and betting picks for today’s early games.

March Madness Early Slate Games (Thursday)

Santa Clara vs. Kentucky

Akron vs. Texas Tech

LIU vs. Arizona

Wright State vs. Virginia

Tennessee State vs. Iowa State

Hofstra vs. Alabama

Best Bet #1: Santa Clara +3.5 (-110) vs. Kentucky

Spread: Kentucky -3.5 (-110)

Kentucky -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Santa Clara +142 / Kentucky -170

Santa Clara +142 / Kentucky -170 Total: 157.5

Santa Clara profiles as one of the more live double-digit seeds on the board, and the line movement toward Kentucky has now created additional value on the underdog.

Why Santa Clara can keep this close:

Efficient perimeter offense that can exploit Kentucky’s defensive inconsistencies

Ability to stretch the floor and generate high-quality looks

Getting a full possession (+3.5) in what projects as a competitive game

With the number moving off the opener, this becomes an even stronger spread value spot.

Best Bet: Santa Clara +3.5 (-110)

Spread Betting Santa Clara @ Kentucky Mar 20 4:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Akron +6.5 (-108) vs. Texas Tech

Spread: Texas Tech -6.5 (-112)

Texas Tech -6.5 (-112) Moneyline: Akron +210 / Texas Tech -258

Akron +210 / Texas Tech -258 Total: 137.5

Akron is a classic 12-seed with upset potential.

Why this stands out:

Strong guard play and shot-making

Ability to control tempo and limit possessions

Texas Tech can struggle offensively in half-court sets

This is a tight spread game disguised as a bigger mismatch.

Best Bet: Akron +6.5 (-108)

Spread Betting Akron @ Texas Tech Mar 20 4:44pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: Wright State vs. Virginia — Under 146.5 (-110)

Spread: Virginia -17.5 (-110)

Virginia -17.5 (-110) Moneyline: Wright State +1200 / Virginia -4000

Wright State +1200 / Virginia -4000 Total: 146.5

The market has pushed this total up, but Virginia’s identity still makes this one of the strongest under spots on the board.

Why the under is the play:

Virginia plays at one of the slowest tempos in college basketball

Wright State will be forced into half-court offense on most possessions

Tournament settings tend to reduce pace and efficiency early

At 146.5, this number is now inflated relative to Virginia’s typical game environment, creating added value on the under.

Best Bet: Under 146.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Wright State @ Virginia Mar 20 5:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #4: Alabama -11.5 (-110) vs. Hofstra

Spread: Alabama -11.5 (-110)

Alabama -11.5 (-110) Moneyline: Hofstra +480 / Alabama -650

Hofstra +480 / Alabama -650 Total: 151.5

Alabama is one of the most explosive offensive teams on the slate.

Why Alabama has a clear edge:

Elite pace and scoring ability

Depth advantage

Hofstra may struggle to keep up offensively

This is a spot where Alabama can create separation quickly.

Best Bet: Alabama -11.5 (-110)

Spread Betting Hofstra @ Alabama Mar 20 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #5: Tennessee State +25.5 (-110) vs. Iowa State

Spread: Iowa State -25.5 (-110)

Iowa State -25.5 (-110) Moneyline: Tennessee State +2200 / Iowa State -20000

Tennessee State +2200 / Iowa State -20000 Total: 135.5

This number has climbed into a range where underdogs historically provide value in the NCAA Tournament.

Why Tennessee State is worth a look:

Iowa State plays at a controlled pace, limiting total possessions

Large spreads increase backdoor cover probability late

late Tournament rotations and game flow often reduce margin late in blowouts

At +25.5, you’re getting a significant cushion in a game where tempo works in favor of the underdog.

Best Bet: Tennessee State +25.5 (-110)

Spread Betting Tennessee State @ Iowa State Mar 20 6:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Lean: Arizona -30.5 (-110) vs. LIU

Spread: Arizona -30.5 (-110)

Arizona -30.5 (-110) Moneyline: LIU +4000 / Arizona -50000

LIU +4000 / Arizona -50000 Total: 147.5

Arizona has one of the largest talent advantages on the entire slate, but the number has now climbed into a range where laying points becomes much riskier.

Why this stays a lean:

Arizona should control the game from start to finish

Massive offensive edge and depth advantage

However, -30.5 introduces significant blowout variance

Late-game rotations, pace slowdown, and bench minutes make it difficult to confidently cover a number this large.

Lean: Arizona -30.5 (-110)

Spread Betting Long Island University @ Arizona Mar 20 5:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Same Game Parlay Ideas (Early Slate)

Upset + Value Card:

Santa Clara +3.5 (-110)

Akron +6.5 (-110)

Wright State/Virginia Under 146.5 (-110)

Favorites + Pace Card:

Alabama -11.5 (-110)

Arizona -30.5 (-110)

Tennessee State +25.5 (-110)

Betting Strategy for Today’s Early Slate

Target double-digit seeds with strong guard play (10–12 seeds)

Look for tempo mismatches for totals (especially Virginia games)

Be cautious laying large spreads in tournament settings

Early-round games often:

Start slower

Tighten defensively

Create value on underdogs

Final Thoughts

If you’re betting March Madness today, this early slate offers a strong mix of:

Underdog value

Tempo-based totals

Select favorite spots

Focusing on efficiency, pace, and matchup edges is the key to finding value in the NCAA Tournament.

Best Bets Recap:

Santa Clara +3.5 (-110)

Akron +6.5 (-110)

Wright State vs. Virginia Under 146.5 (-110)

Alabama -11.5 (-110)

Tennessee State +25.5 (-110)

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.