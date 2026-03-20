March Madness: 3 Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Game -- Villanova vs. Utah State

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Utah State vs. Villanova, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Villanova vs. Utah State Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Utah State @ Villanova Mar 20 8:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

Villanova (24-8) vs Utah State (28-6) is one of the most balanced games in the bracket.

Utah State has one of the best mid-major backcourts in the country.

Recent Form

Villanova

6-4 last 10

Utah State

8-2 last 10

Historical Context

9-seeds have historically won around 40% of matchups vs 8-seeds, making this game highly competitive.

Best Bets

Utah State -1.5

Over 146.5

1st Half Utah State ML

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.