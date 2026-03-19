March Madness: 2 Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Game -- Arkansas vs. Hawaii

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round kicks off on Thursday, and we have for you a single-game betting piece for each of the day's 16 games. To see thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Arkansas vs. Hawaii, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Arkansas vs Hawaii Best Bets for March Madness

The Razorbacks enter the Big Dance playing as well as anyone in the nation, and they should be able to overpower Hawaii.

Spread Betting Arkansas Mar 19 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Arkansas has won five in a row, including three straight at the SEC Tournament to claim that crown. They've lost just twice since the start of February, with one of the defeats being a double-OT loss at Alabama. In short, coach John Calipari has his team peaking at the perfect time.

The Hogs are not quite as good on D as some previous Coach Cal squads, with KenPom ranking them 48th on that end. But that may not matter as much against a Hawaii team that is 212th on offense.

Plus, this Arkansas team is elite on O, checking in fifth. They love to play fast, too, sitting 20th in adjusted tempo, and Hawaii (62nd in tempo) may try to run with them, which could lead to a lopsided score.

This is a scary recommendation, but it's my favorite way to bet this game.

Darius Acuff Jr. (ARK) - Total Points Darius Acuff Jr. (ARK) Under Mar 19 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I can't say anything negative about Acuff, who just netted an average of 30.3 points per game in the SEC Tournament. But I can say this -- 27 points is a high bar in a 40-minute college game, even if Acuff has shown he can clear said bar.

Plus, Acuff has been logging some huge minutes of late, including all 40 in two straight. If this game gets out of hand, Arkansas may take advantage of the chance to get their star guard some rest.

Lastly, don't sleep on Hawaii's defense. They rank 43rd defensively on KenPom, so they should be able to put up some resistance versus the likely lottery pick.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.