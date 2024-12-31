Bucky Irving Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the New Orleans Saints and their 30th-ranked rushing defense (139.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Irving's next game versus the Saints, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Irving this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Irving vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.90

71.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.67

13.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

Irving is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (40th overall), tallying 183.0 total fantasy points (11.4 per game).

Over his last three games, Irving has amassed 45.5 fantasy points (15.2 per game) as he's rushed for 298 yards and scored one touchdown on 51 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 97 yards on nine catches (nine targets).

Irving has posted 71.8 fantasy points (14.4 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 453 yards with two touchdowns on 80 carries. He has also contributed 145 yards on 13 catches (13 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Irving's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he went off for 152 rushing yards and one TD on 25 carries (for 24.5 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught three balls (on three targets) for 33 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bucky Irving delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (1.8 points) in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders, running for three yards on four carries with one catch for 15 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

Five players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New Orleans this season.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Saints have given up a TD catch by 14 players this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards rushing to six players this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD versus New Orleans this season.

A total of Four players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Saints this season.

Want more data and analysis on Bucky Irving? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.