Bucky Irving Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Running back Bucky Irving faces a matchup versus the 29th-ranked rushing defense in the league (136.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

For more information on Irving, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Cowboys.

Irving vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.27

45.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.09

15.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

Irving is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (48th overall), tallying 148.8 total fantasy points (10.6 per game).

During his last three games, Irving has 37.6 total fantasy points (12.5 per game), toting the ball 44 times for 272 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 44 yards on six catches (six targets).

Irving has 73.5 total fantasy points (14.7 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 69 times for 433 yards with three touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 122 yards on 15 catches (15 targets).

The peak of Irving's fantasy season so far was Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers, when he carried 25 times for 152 yards and one touchdown on his way to 24.5 fantasy points. He also had three receptions (on three targets) for 33 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Bucky Irving's game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.8 fantasy points. He ran for three yards on four carries on the day with one catch for 15 yards.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Dallas has given up two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed six players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Cowboys this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Dallas this season.

A total of Five players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Cowboys this season.

