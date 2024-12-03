Bucky Irving Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving will take on the 11th-ranked rushing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (114.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Irving for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Irving this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Irving vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.03

72.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.56

19.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

With 135.7 fantasy points in 2024 (11.3 per game), Irving is the 17th-ranked player at the RB position and 45th among all players.

In his last three games, Irving has put up 60.4 fantasy points (20.1 per game), rushing for 313 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 50 carries. He has also contributed 111 yards on 12 catches (12 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Irving has totaled 72.2 fantasy points (14.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 381 yards with three touchdowns on 66 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 161 yards on 22 receptions (22 targets).

The peak of Irving's fantasy season was last week's outburst versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he came through with three catches and 33 receiving yards (24.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Bucky Irving delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (2.2 points) in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, rushing for 22 yards on seven carries.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Raiders have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against Las Vegas this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Raiders have given up a TD reception by 18 players this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Las Vegas this season.

Four players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bucky Irving? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.