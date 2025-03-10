Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

In NHL action on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Utah Hockey Club.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (38-22-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (28-25-10)

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-118) Utah Hockey Club (-102) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Utah Hockey Club. The Maple Leafs are +205 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are -260.

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Utah Hockey Club on March 10, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Utah Hockey Club, Toronto is the favorite at -118, and Utah is -102 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!