NHL
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10
In NHL action on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Utah Hockey Club.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (38-22-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (28-25-10)
- Date: Monday, March 10, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-118)
|Utah Hockey Club (-102)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.7%)
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal favorites against the Utah Hockey Club. The Maple Leafs are +205 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are -260.
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Utah Hockey Club on March 10, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Maple Leafs vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Utah Hockey Club, Toronto is the favorite at -118, and Utah is -102 playing at home.