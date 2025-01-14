Maple Leafs vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars.

Maple Leafs vs Stars Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-15-2) vs. Dallas Stars (27-14-1)

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-114) Stars (-105) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (52.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Stars Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +220 to cover the spread, with the Stars being -280.

Maple Leafs vs Stars Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Stars on January 14, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Maple Leafs vs Stars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Stars, Toronto is the favorite at -114, and Dallas is -105 playing on the road.

