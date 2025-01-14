NHL
Maple Leafs vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Maple Leafs vs Stars Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (27-15-2) vs. Dallas Stars (27-14-1)
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-114)
|Stars (-105)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (52.7%)
Maple Leafs vs Stars Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +220 to cover the spread, with the Stars being -280.
Maple Leafs vs Stars Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Stars on January 14, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Maple Leafs vs Stars Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Stars, Toronto is the favorite at -114, and Dallas is -105 playing on the road.