NHL
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15
NHL action on Sunday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (18-10-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-15-4)
- Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-205)
|Sabres (+168)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.9%)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +124 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -152.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for Maple Leafs-Sabres on December 15 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Sabres, Toronto is the favorite at -205, and Buffalo is +168 playing on the road.