Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

NHL action on Sunday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (18-10-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-15-4)

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-205) Sabres (+168) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.9%)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +124 to cover the spread, with the Sabres being -152.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for Maple Leafs-Sabres on December 15 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Sabres, Toronto is the favorite at -205, and Buffalo is +168 playing on the road.

