NHL
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14
In NHL action on Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (18-9-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (11-14-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: NHL Network
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-176)
|Red Wings (+146)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.5%)
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are -170 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +138.
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for Maple Leafs-Red Wings on December 14 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Toronto is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +146 underdog despite being at home.