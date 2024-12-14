Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

In NHL action on Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (18-9-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (11-14-4)

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-176) Red Wings (+146) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.5%)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are -170 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +138.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for Maple Leafs-Red Wings on December 14 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +146 underdog despite being at home.

