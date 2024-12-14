FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

In NHL action on Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (18-9-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (11-14-4)
  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-176)Red Wings (+146)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.5%)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are -170 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +138.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for Maple Leafs-Red Wings on December 14 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Toronto is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +146 underdog despite being at home.

