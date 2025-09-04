3 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Week 2

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Week 1 started college football with a bang thanks to a loaded slate. This week's edition of college football won't provide the same powerhouse matchups, but that doesn't mean it won't deliver a punch.

The top matchup of the week takes place between the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines and No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners. Which other matchups should we circle in Week 2 of college football?

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

All college football betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 2 Betting Picks

Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon

The Oregon Ducks dominated in Week 1 with a 59-13 win over Montana State as 28-point favorites. They racked up 506 total yards paired with 10.1 yards per passing attempt and 6.5 yards per carry. Against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who ranked 122nd in adjusted expected points added (EPA) allowed per play and 130th in yards allowed per play last season, the Ducks should keep quacking in Week 2.

With that said, I'm firmly targeting Oregon's team total of 42.5 points. The Ducks leaned on the run in Week 1 with 39 carries compared to 25 passing attempts. OK State ranked 111th in EPA allowed per dropback last season, compared to 127th in EPA allowed per rushing attempt -- per Game on Paper.

While the Cowboys allowed only seven points in Week 1, it was against an FCS opponent in UT Martin. Has Oklahoma State's defense truly improved? Until we see it against Power Four schools, I'm not banking on this unit to dramatically improve.

This is a defense that is leaning on a ton of transfers, suggesting some growing pains. Miscommunication often leads to busted coverages at the collegiate level, and Oklahoma State gave up 7.97 yards per dropback a season ago. That's dangerous with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore posting a solid 68.7 passing grade -- per Pro Football Focus -- alongside 9.3 yards per passing attempt last week.

Look for the Ducks' talented offense to pose problems and go over their team total.

Kansas at Missouri

The Kansas Jayhawks visiting the Missouri Tigers is one of the games flying under the radar in Week 2. Thanks to a Week 0 clash with the Fresno State Bulldogs, the Jayhawks roll into this one 2-0. Meanwhile, the Tigers crushed Central Arkansas with a 61-6 win in Week 1.

Kansas has leaned on the run through two games with a 64.4% rush-play rate (ninth-highest). It's been efficient, too, racking up 5.4 yards per carry (17th).

Despite a dominant Week 1 outing, Missouri still surrendered 154 rushing yards against Central Arkansas. The Tigers had an excellent rush D a season ago, allowing the 10th-fewest EPA per carry. However, Mizzou's defense is replacing eight starters, including three pieces in the front seven.

After posting a 14-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2024, KU quarterback Jalon Daniels has 7 passing touchdowns and one interception thus far. If he's taking care of the ball paired with an efficient rushing attack, the Jayhawks should keep it close.

South Florida at No. 13 Florida

The South Florida Bulls looked extremely sharp to open the 2025 season, dismantling the Boise State Broncos with a 34-7 win as 4.5-point underdogs. Quarterback Byrum Brown logged 210 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns in route to a 91.3 PFF player grade.

Week 2's opponent -- the Florida Gators -- also enjoyed exceptional quarterback play to open the season. In a 55-0 win over Long Island, DJ Lagway completed 15 of 18 passes with 120 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in his limited showing. Pro Football Focus awarded Lagway with an 83.3 player grade and 80.5 passing grade.

Saturday's meeting could turn into a quarterback duel, and if that's the case, we could be looking at a lot of points. DRatings' projections have the two combining for 57.1 points.

Florida's defense had a minor test against LIU after replacing seven starters. This was a defense that already gave up -0.01 adjusted EPA allowed per play in 2024 (68th). USF's defense was 72nd in adjusted EPA allowed per play last season, as well.

The Bulls posted the 31st-fewest seconds per play in Week 1. This paired with each quarterback shining in Week 1 sounds like points, turning my attention the over.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.