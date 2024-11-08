Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 8

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (6-5-1)

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-184) Red Wings (+152) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.6%)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -170 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +138.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under

The Maple Leafs-Red Wings matchup on November 8 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -184 favorite at home.

