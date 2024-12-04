menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, versus the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (15-7-2) vs. Nashville Predators (7-12-6)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-166)Predators (+138)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Maple Leafs are +154 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -192.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Over/Under

  • The Maple Leafs-Predators game on December 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is +100.

Maple Leafs vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Predators, Toronto is the favorite at -166, and Nashville is +138 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup