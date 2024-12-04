NHL
Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, versus the Nashville Predators.
Maple Leafs vs Predators Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (15-7-2) vs. Nashville Predators (7-12-6)
- Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-166)
|Predators (+138)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.7%)
Maple Leafs vs Predators Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Maple Leafs are +154 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -192.
Maple Leafs vs Predators Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Predators game on December 4 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is +100.
Maple Leafs vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Predators, Toronto is the favorite at -166, and Nashville is +138 playing on the road.