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NHL

Maple Leafs vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Maple Leafs vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Florida Panthers is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (32-33-14) vs. Florida Panthers (37-38-4)
  • Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-126)Panthers (+105)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (55.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +186 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -240.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Panthers on April 11 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Toronto is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Florida is a +105 underdog on the road.

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