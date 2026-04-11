Maple Leafs vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Florida Panthers is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-33-14) vs. Florida Panthers (37-38-4)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-126) Panthers (+105) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (55.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +186 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -240.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Panthers on April 11 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Florida is a +105 underdog on the road.

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