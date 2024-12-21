NHL
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21
On Saturday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the New York Islanders.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (21-10-2) vs. New York Islanders (12-14-7)
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-140)
|Islanders (+116)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (69.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Maple Leafs. The Islanders are -220 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +176.
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Maple Leafs-Islanders on December 21 is 5.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.
Maple Leafs vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Islanders reveal Toronto as the favorite (-140) and New York as the underdog (+116) on the road.