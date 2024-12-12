FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Thursday in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-13-4)
  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-385)Ducks (+300)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (73%)

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (+118 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is -144.

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The Maple Leafs-Ducks matchup on December 12 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Maple Leafs vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Maple Leafs vs Ducks moneyline has Toronto as a -385 favorite, while Anaheim is a +300 underdog on the road.

