NHL

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (22-12-2) vs. Washington Capitals (23-9-2)
  • Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-118)Capitals (-102)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.9%)

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Capitals are -265 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +210.

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Capitals on December 28, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Capitals, Toronto is the favorite at -118, and Washington is -102 playing on the road.

