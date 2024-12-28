Maple Leafs vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-12-2) vs. Washington Capitals (23-9-2)

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-118) Capitals (-102) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.9%)

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Capitals are -265 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +210.

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Capitals on December 28, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Maple Leafs vs Capitals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Capitals, Toronto is the favorite at -118, and Washington is -102 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!