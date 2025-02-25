Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (35-20-2) vs. Boston Bruins (27-24-7)

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-142) Bruins (+116) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (64.3%)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Bruins are -220 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +176.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under

The Maple Leafs-Bruins matchup on February 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

