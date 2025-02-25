NHL
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25
The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (35-20-2) vs. Boston Bruins (27-24-7)
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-142)
|Bruins (+116)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (64.3%)
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Bruins are -220 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +176.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Bruins matchup on February 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.
Maple Leafs vs Bruins Moneyline
- Toronto is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +116 underdog despite being at home.