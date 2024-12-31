Malik Nabers Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

New York Giants WR Malik Nabers will take on the top-ranked pass defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (176.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Nabers' next game versus the Eagles, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Nabers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Nabers vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.42

70.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Nabers Fantasy Performance

With 152.2 fantasy points in 2024 (10.9 per game), Nabers is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 61st overall.

In his last three games, Nabers has ammassed 321 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 24 catches (36 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 50.1 (16.7 per game) during that period.

Nabers has been targeted 59 times, with 37 receptions for 469 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, leading to 67.3 fantasy points (13.5 per game) during that period.

The peak of Nabers' fantasy season so far was last week against the Indianapolis Colts, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 29.1 fantasy points. He also had seven receptions (on eight targets) for 171 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Malik Nabers delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (4.1 points) in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching four balls for 41 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Eagles have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

Philadelphia has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Malik Nabers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.