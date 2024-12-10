Malik Nabers Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Wide receiver Malik Nabers faces a matchup against the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (264.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his New York Giants play the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

is Nabers worth a look for his next game versus the Ravens? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Nabers vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.11

73.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Nabers Fantasy Performance

Nabers has compiled 102.1 fantasy points in 2024 (9.3 per game), which ranks him 24th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 103 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Nabers has put up 23.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game), as he's turned 32 targets into 19 catches for 212 yards and zero TDs.

Nabers has put up 34.3 fantasy points (6.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 53 targets into 34 catches for 321 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Nabers' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Cleveland Browns, a matchup in which he tallied 20.2 fantasy points (2 carries, 4 yards; 8 receptions, 78 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Malik Nabers delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (4.1 points) in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, hauling in four balls for 41 yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has given up over 300 yards passing to five players this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Baltimore has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Ravens have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

A total of 16 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to six players this season.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Ravens this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Baltimore this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Ravens this season.

