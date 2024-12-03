Malik Nabers Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

New York Giants WR Malik Nabers will take on the 29th-ranked pass defense of the New Orleans Saints (249.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Nabers vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.17

38.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Nabers Fantasy Performance

Nabers is currently the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position (107th overall), putting up 92.2 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In his last three games, Nabers has amassed 183 yards and zero scores on 20 catches (32 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 18.5 fantasy points (6.2 per game) during that period.

Nabers has put up 31.5 fantasy points (6.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 36 passes on 56 targets for 313 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Nabers' fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Cleveland Browns, a game when he came through with four rushing yards on two carries (for 20.2 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed eight balls (on 12 targets) for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Malik Nabers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, hauling in four passes on eight targets for 41 yards (4.1 fantasy points).

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has allowed five players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed a TD reception by 10 players this year.

New Orleans has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Five players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Saints have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

