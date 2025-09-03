Malik Nabers Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Malik Nabers and the New York Giants will meet the Washington Commanders -- whose pass defense was ranked third in the league last year (189.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Nabers for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you below.

Malik Nabers Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders

New York Giants at Washington Commanders Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 83.20

83.20 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Nabers 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 164.6 fantasy points (11.0 per game), Nabers was eighth at his position (and 56th in the league).

Nabers picked up 29.1 fantasy points -- seven catches, 171 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 17 versus the Indianapolis Colts, which was his best game last year.

Nabers accumulated 20.2 fantasy points in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns -- eight catches, 78 yards and two touchdowns -- which was his second-best performance last season.

Nabers accumulated 4.1 fantasy points -- four catches, 41 yards, on eight targets -- in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his poorest game of the year.

Nabers picked up 4.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 50 yards, on 10 targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 10 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington allowed more than 300 passing yards to only two QBs last season.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Commanders last season.

Against Washington last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Commanders gave up three or more passing touchdowns to just three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Washington last season, four players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Commanders allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Washington last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, five players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Commanders last season.

In terms of run defense, Washington gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

Four players rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Commanders last year.

