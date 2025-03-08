Maine vs UMass-Lowell Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament

The No. 3 seed Maine Black Bears (18-13, 10-6 America East) will square off against the No. 6 seed UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-14, 6-10 America East) in the America East tournament Saturday at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Maine vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Arena: The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium

Maine vs. UMass-Lowell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maine win (62.9%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Maine-UMass-Lowell spread (Maine -1.5) or over/under (143.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Maine vs. UMass-Lowell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maine has compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

UMass-Lowell has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, UMass-Lowell is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 7-9 ATS record Maine puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Black Bears have a better record against the spread at home (5-5-0) than they do on the road (7-9-0).

This season, the River Hawks are 7-7-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-7-0 ATS (.462).

Maine has covered the spread seven times in 16 conference games.

UMass-Lowell is 7-9-0 against the spread in America East games this season.

Maine vs. UMass-Lowell: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maine has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those games.

The Black Bears have a win-loss record of 10-4 when favored by -134 or better by oddsmakers this year.

UMass-Lowell has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. UMass-Lowell has finished 1-7 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, the River Hawks have a record of 1-7 (12.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Maine has a 57.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Maine vs. UMass-Lowell Head-to-Head Comparison

Maine's +158 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.6 points per game (248th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per outing (40th in college basketball).

AJ Lopez paces Maine, recording 14.6 points per game (306th in college basketball).

UMass-Lowell outscores opponents by 5.8 points per game (posting 80.0 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and allowing 74.2 per contest, 251st in college basketball) and has a +180 scoring differential.

Quinton Mincey's team-leading 16.6 points per game rank him 139th in college basketball.

The Black Bears lose the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. They collect 27.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 345th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.6 per contest.

Quion Burns is 208th in college basketball play with 6.7 rebounds per game to lead the Black Bears.

The River Hawks come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. They are collecting 32.6 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.6.

Max Brooks leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball).

Maine ranks 162nd in college basketball with 96.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 84th in college basketball defensively with 89.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The River Hawks rank 55th in college basketball with 101.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 194th defensively with 94.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

