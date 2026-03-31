Magic vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Magic vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (42-33) are only 2-point underdogs against the Orlando Magic (39-35) at Kia Center on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on FDSFL, AZFamily, and Suns+. The point total is 225.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2 225.5 -132 +112

Magic vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (63.9%)

Magic vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a 32-42-0 record against the spread this season.

The Suns have 46 wins against the spread in 75 games this season.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times out of 75 chances this season.

Suns games this season have hit the over on 33 of 75 set point totals (44%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread in home games (17-21-0) than it has in road affairs (15-21-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Magic hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 21 times in 38 opportunities this season (55.3%). In away games, they have hit the over 20 times in 36 opportunities (55.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.590, 23-15-1 record) than on the road (.639, 23-12-1).

Suns games have gone above the over/under 35.9% of the time at home (14 of 39), and 52.8% of the time away (19 of 36).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.6 points, 8.3 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 4.1 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 assists and 7.5 boards.

Jalen Suggs averages 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Tristan da Silva is averaging 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He is also sinking 45.7% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Suns are getting 13.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4.8 assists per game from Collin Gillespie.

The Suns are getting 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Oso Ighodaro's numbers on the season are 6.6 points, 5 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 65.2% of his shots from the field.

Jordan Goodwin averages 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 40.7% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

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