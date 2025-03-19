Magic vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Magic vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: SCHN and FDSFL

The Houston Rockets (44-25) are 2.5-point favorites as they look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (32-37) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Kia Center. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on SCHN and FDSFL. The matchup's point total is set at 209.

Magic vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2.5 209 -146 +124

Magic vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (51.7%)

Magic vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 38-30-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 33-36-0 this year.

This season, 36 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 27 of 69 set point totals (39.1%).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 36 games at home, and it has covered 19 times in 33 games on the road.

The Rockets have gone over the total in 16 of 36 home games (44.4%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 20 of 33 matchups (60.6%).

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (18-16-0) than on the road (15-20-0) this year.

Magic games have gone above the over/under 38.2% of the time at home (13 of 34), and 40% of the time on the road (14 of 35).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 10.5 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averages 21.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.1 points, 4 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

Tari Eason's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 6.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Magic are receiving 25.1 points, 7.2 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Paolo Banchero.

Per game, Goga Bitadze provides the Magic 7.5 points, 6.9 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (10th in league).

The Magic are getting 8.9 points, 7.4 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic are getting 9 points, 2.7 boards and 3 assists per game from Anthony Black.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.