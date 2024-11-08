Magic vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Magic vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL

A pair of sliding teams meet when the Orlando Magic (3-6) host the New Orleans Pelicans (3-6) on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic are 4.5-point favorites as they look to break a five-game losing streak against the Pelicans, losers of three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

Magic vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -4.5 -110 -110 214.5 -110 -110 -180 +150

Magic vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (58.2%)

Magic vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread only twice over nine games with a set spread.

The Pelicans have covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over six times this season.

The Pelicans have gone over the point total 66.7% of the time this season (six of nine games with a set point total).

This year, New Orleans is 2-3-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 0-4-0 ATS (.000).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (80%, four of five) than away (50%, two of four).

Magic Leaders

Jalen Suggs averages 17.3 points, 5.3 boards and 4.6 assists.

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 5.2 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 29 points, 5.6 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 11.3 points, 0.7 assists and 4.6 boards.

Anthony Black is averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Per game, Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 22.7 points, 8 boards and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 10.4 points per game from Jose Alvarado, plus 2.1 boards and 4.9 assists.

The Pelicans are getting 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jordan Hawkins.

The Pelicans receive 6.2 points per game from Yves Missi, plus 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.