Magic vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 13

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSIN

The Orlando Magic (6-6) host the Indiana Pacers (5-5) after winning five home games in a row. The Pacers are favored by only 2 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 227.

Magic vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2 -110 -110 227 -110 -110 -138 +118

Magic vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (58.9%)

Magic vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have registered a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 5-7-0 this season.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over seven times out of 12 chances.

Magic games this season have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (3-1-0) than it has in road affairs (2-3-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Pacers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total four times in four opportunities this season (100%). In away games, they have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, Orlando is 4-1-0 at home against the spread (.800 winning percentage). On the road, it is 1-6-0 ATS (.143).

Magic games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (two times out of five) than on the road (four of seven) this year.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 4.3 boards and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.8% from the field and 27.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 17.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (eighth in league).

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 1.9 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 60.3% from the floor (ninth in league).

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner provides the Magic 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jalen Suggs averages 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also draining 44.2% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

The Magic are receiving 29 points, 8.8 boards and 5.6 assists per game from Paolo Banchero.

The Magic receive 12.8 points per game from Moritz Wagner, plus 4.7 boards and 0.9 assists.

The Magic receive 8.1 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.9 boards and 4 assists.

