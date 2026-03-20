Magic vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: SportsNet LA, FDSFL, and NBA TV

The Orlando Magic (38-31) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (45-25) on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at Kia Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA, FDSFL, and NBA TV. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.

Magic vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2.5 231.5 -156 +132

Magic vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (52.1%)

Magic vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread in a matchup 40 times this season (40-29-1).

The Magic have played 69 games, with 30 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have gone over the total 37 times out of 69 chances this season.

Magic games this year have hit the over 53.6% of the time (37 out of 69 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles owns an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.571) as it does in road games.

The Lakers have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (60%) than games on the road (45.7%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (16-19-0) than on the road (14-20-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under 54.3% of the time at home (19 of 35), and 52.9% of the time away (18 of 34).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 21.3 points, 6.9 assists and 5.8 boards.

Austin Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.3 points for the Magic, plus 8.5 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Magic get 20.6 points per game from Desmond Bane, plus 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.7 points, 7.5 boards and 2.1 assists. He is making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

The Magic are receiving 13.8 points, 3.8 boards and 5.2 assists per game from Jalen Suggs.

Per game, Tristan da Silva gives the Magic 9.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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