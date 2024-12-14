Magic vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: MSG and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (17-10) host the New York Knicks (15-10) after winning 10 straight home games. The Knicks are favored by 5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 15, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Magic vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5 217.5 -205 +172

Magic vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (52.9%)

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 11 times over 25 games with a set spread.

The Magic have played 27 games, with 16 wins against the spread.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 15 times out of 27 chances.

The Magic have eclipsed the over/under 48.1% of the time this season (13 of 27 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New York has performed better at home, covering six times in 12 home games, and five times in 13 road games.

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under in seven of 12 home games (58.3%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in eight of 13 matchups (61.5%).

Against the spread, Orlando has been better at home (9-1-0) than away (7-10-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, five of 10) compared to away (47.1%, eight of 17).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.9 points, 13.6 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

OG Anunoby averages 17.4 points, 5 boards and 2 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17 points, 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Magic.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.5% of his shots from the field.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 7.6 boards and 2 assists per game. He is making 63.6% of his shots from the floor.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the floor.

