Magic vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The Sacramento Kings (36-37) are just 1-point favorites as they attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (35-39) on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Kia Center. The game airs at 5 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and FDSFL. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.

Magic vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1 217.5 -112 -104

Magic vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (56.8%)

Magic vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have compiled a 30-40-3 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 36-38-0 this season.

Kings games have gone over the total 41 times out of 74 chances this season.

Magic games this season have hit the over on 31 of 74 set point totals (41.9%).

Sacramento has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (14-23-1) than it does in road games (16-17-2).

In terms of over/unders, the Kings hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 23 times in 38 opportunities this season (60.5%). On the road, they have hit the over 18 times in 35 opportunities (51.4%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (19-18-0) than on the road (17-20-0).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have finished over 15 of 37 times at home (40.5%), and 16 of 37 away (43.2%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19 points, 14 boards and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22 points, 3.9 boards and 4.4 assists.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 23.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the field and 43.3% from downtown (fourth in league), with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Malik Monk is averaging 18 points, 3.8 boards and 5.8 assists.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.6 points, 1.4 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.3 points for the Magic, plus 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Per game, Paolo Banchero gets the Magic 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Magic are receiving 9 points, 7.5 boards and 2 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic get 7.3 points per game from Goga Bitadze, plus 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists.

The Magic are receiving 9.4 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Anthony Black.

