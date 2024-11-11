Magic vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 12

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (4-6) are underdogs (by 6 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (5-6) on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 214 points.

Magic vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6 -110 -110 214 -110 -110 -250 +205

Magic vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (84.4%)

Magic vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread in a matchup four times this season (4-7-0).

In the Hornets' 10 games this year, they have five wins against the spread.

Magic games have gone over the total six times out of 10 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in just two of 10 opportunities (20%).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered three times in four opportunities at home, and it has covered one time in seven opportunities on the road.

In home games, the Magic eclipse the over/under 50% of the time (two of four games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 57.1% of games (four of seven).

This year, Charlotte is 2-3-1 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-1-0 ATS (.750).

Hornets games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (one time out of six) than on the road (one of four) this year.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 34% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jalen Suggs averages 15.3 points, 5.2 boards and 4.2 assists.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 29 points, 8.8 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field.

Anthony Black is averaging 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 29.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Hornets.

Tre Mann's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is draining 39.2% of his shots from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Per game, Grant Williams gets the Hornets 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Cody Martin's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

