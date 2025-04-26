Magic vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 27

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: TNT, FDSFL, and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics take a 2-1 series record into Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics are favored by 7 points in the matchup, which will be broadcast on TNT, FDSFL, and NBCS-BOS at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 197 points.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7 197 -280 +230

Magic vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (54.2%)

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 39-42-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 41-41-0 this season.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 37 times.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 35 of 82 set point totals (42.7%).

Against the spread, Boston has fared worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Celtics have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 21 of 41 home matchups (51.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 16 of 41 games (39%).

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than on the road (19-22-0) this season.

Magic games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (16 times out of 41) than away (19 of 41) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.2 points, 5.8 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Paolo Banchero provides the Magic 25.9 points, 7.5 boards and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 assists. He is draining 46% of his shots from the floor.

The Magic receive 9.4 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.9 boards and 3.1 assists.

Per game, Goga Bitadze provides the Magic 7.2 points, 6.6 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks (eighth in NBA).

