Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-BOS

The Orlando Magic (39-40) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (59-20) at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 as 4-point favorites. The Celtics have also won three games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 209.5.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -4 209.5 -176 +148

Magic vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (55.6%)

Magic vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 39 times this season (39-40-0).

The Celtics are 38-40-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 33 times this season.

The Celtics have gone over the point total 45.6% of the time this year (36 of 79 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Orlando has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 40 home games, and 18 times in 39 road games.

The Magic have hit the over on the over/under in 16 of 40 home games (40%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in 17 of 39 matchups (43.6%).

Boston has been better against the spread on the road (21-18-1) than at home (17-22-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Celtics games have finished over 20 of 39 times at home (51.3%), and 16 of 40 away (40%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero averages 26.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 9.2 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 61.9% from the field.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6 assists. He is also sinking 45.3% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fourth in NBA).

Per game, Derrick White gets the Celtics 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.2 points, 5.8 boards and 4.5 assists. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 3.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 treys (10th in NBA).

The Celtics receive 11.2 points per game from Jrue Holiday, plus 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

