Louisville vs Stanford Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Louisville Cardinals (25-6, 18-2 ACC) and the No. 7 seed Stanford Cardinal (20-12, 11-9 ACC) will look to advance in the ACC tournament on Thursday as they meet at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Stanford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Louisville vs. Stanford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (82.7%)

Before making a bet on Thursday's Louisville-Stanford spread (Louisville -10.5) or total (143.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisville vs. Stanford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville is 19-12-0 ATS this season.

Stanford is 14-18-0 ATS this year.

As a 10.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Louisville is 6-7 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Stanford racks up as a 10.5-point underdog.

The Cardinals have done a better job covering the spread on the road (9-2-0) than they have in home games (8-9-0).

The Cardinal have performed better against the spread at home (11-7-0) than on the road (3-8-0) this season.

Louisville has covered the spread 14 times in 20 conference games.

Against the spread in ACC action, Stanford is 8-13-0 this season.

Louisville vs. Stanford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 21 times (84%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -629 or better.

Stanford has a 3-8 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.3% of those games).

The Cardinal have a record of 1-2 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +450 or longer (33.3%).

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 86.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Stanford Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville is outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game with a +335 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.3 points per game (51st in college basketball) and gives up 68.5 per contest (75th in college basketball).

Chucky Hepburn paces Louisville, scoring 16.3 points per game (163rd in the nation).

Stanford outscores opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 73 points per game, 201st in college basketball, and giving up 70.4 per outing, 131st in college basketball) and has a +82 scoring differential.

Stanford's leading scorer, Maxime Raynaud, is 15th in the country, putting up 20.2 points per game.

The 35.1 rebounds per game the Cardinals average rank 35th in the country, and are 4.9 more than the 30.2 their opponents grab per contest.

J'Vonne Hadley paces the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball play).

The Cardinal come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. They are pulling down 30.8 rebounds per game (252nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.4.

Raynaud leads the team with 10.8 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball).

Louisville averages 101.5 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball), while allowing 87.7 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

The Cardinal average 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (136th in college basketball), and allow 93.9 points per 100 possessions (190th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!