Louisville vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Louisville vs Kentucky Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-162) | Kentucky: (+134)

Louisville: (-162) | Kentucky: (+134) Spread: Louisville: -3.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +3.5 (-110)

Louisville: -3.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +3.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisville vs Kentucky Betting Trends

Louisville has four wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Louisville's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-4.

This season, six of Louisville's 10 games have hit the over.

Kentucky has seven wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more, Kentucky is 4-0 against the spread.

Kentucky has seen four of its 11 games go over the point total.

Louisville vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (68.3%)

Louisville vs Kentucky Point Spread

Kentucky is an underdog by 3.5 points against Louisville. Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, and Louisville is -110.

Louisville vs Kentucky Over/Under

A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Louisville-Kentucky on Nov. 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Louisville vs Kentucky Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kentucky-Louisville, Kentucky is the underdog at +134, and Louisville is -162.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisville 36.2 17 24.1 63 55.9 11 Kentucky 21.2 114 20.4 26 45.7 11

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Stadium: Kroger Field

