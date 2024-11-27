Louisville vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Louisville vs Kentucky Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Louisville: (-162) | Kentucky: (+134)
- Spread: Louisville: -3.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Louisville vs Kentucky Betting Trends
- Louisville has four wins in 10 games against the spread this season.
- Louisville's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-4.
- This season, six of Louisville's 10 games have hit the over.
- Kentucky has seven wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.
- As 3.5-point underdogs or more, Kentucky is 4-0 against the spread.
- Kentucky has seen four of its 11 games go over the point total.
Louisville vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (68.3%)
Louisville vs Kentucky Point Spread
Kentucky is an underdog by 3.5 points against Louisville. Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, and Louisville is -110.
Louisville vs Kentucky Over/Under
A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Louisville-Kentucky on Nov. 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Louisville vs Kentucky Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Kentucky-Louisville, Kentucky is the underdog at +134, and Louisville is -162.
Louisville vs. Kentucky Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Louisville
|36.2
|17
|24.1
|63
|55.9
|11
|Kentucky
|21.2
|114
|20.4
|26
|45.7
|11
Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Stadium: Kroger Field
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Louisville vs. Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.