Louisville vs Jackson State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6

The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) play the Jackson State Tigers (0-1) on November 6, 2025. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Jackson State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Jackson State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (98.5%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Thursday's Louisville-Jackson State spread (Louisville -34.5) or over/under (163.5 points).

Louisville vs. Jackson State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville compiled a 20-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Jackson State put together a 20-14-0 ATS record last season.

The Cardinals did a better job covering the spread in away games (9-2-0) than they did in home games (8-9-0) last year.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Tigers had a better winning percentage at home (.778, 7-2-0 record) than on the road (.524, 11-10-0).

Louisville vs. Jackson State Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville put up 78.5 points per game and gave up 69.5 last year, making them 65th in the nation on offense and 89th defensively.

Louisville collected 34.6 rebounds per game and conceded 30.2 boards last year, ranking 47th and 114th, respectively, in the country.

At 13.9 assists per game last season, Louisville was 148th in the nation.

Louisville was 150th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.9) and 93rd in turnovers forced (12.2) last season.

With 71.4 points per game on offense, Jackson State ranked 247th in the nation last season. Defensively, it surrendered 74.6 points per contest, which ranked 255th in college basketball.

With 33.3 boards per game, Jackson State ranked 96th in the country. It allowed 33.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 318th in college basketball.

Jackson State dished out 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 279th in the country.

Jackson State was 325th in the nation with 12.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 121st with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

