Florida vs North Florida College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6

The North Florida Ospreys (0-0) play the Florida Gators (0-1) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on November 6, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. North Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. North Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (98.7%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Florida (-37.5) versus North Florida on Thursday. The over/under has been set at 168.5 points for this game.

Florida vs. North Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida covered 28 times in 40 games with a spread last season.

North Florida put together a 13-17-0 ATS record last year.

The Gators did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road games (6-4-0).

The Ospreys' winning percentage against the spread at home was .333 (4-8-0) last season. Away, it was .529 (9-8-0).

Florida vs. North Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Florida was the fifth-best squad in college basketball (84.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 91st (69.6 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Florida was second-best in the country in rebounds (39.0 per game) last season. It was 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4 per game).

Last season Florida was ranked 61st in the nation in assists with 15.4 per game.

Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last year and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in the nation.

Although North Florida surrendered 84.8 points per game (-5-worst in college basketball) on defense last season, its offense was strong, as it ranked 15th-best in college basketball by averaging 82.8 points per game.

North Florida ranked 148th in college basketball with 32.6 rebounds per contest, but it allowed 37.0 rebounds per game, which ranked 0-worst in college basketball.

North Florida ranked 28th in the nation with 16.3 assists per game.

Last year North Florida averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.6 turnovers per contest (240th-ranked).

