Iowa State vs Grambling College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6

The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) face the Grambling Tigers (1-0) on November 6, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Grambling Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Grambling Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (98.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Iowa State (-33.5) versus Grambling on Thursday. The total is set at 142.5 points for this game.

Iowa State vs. Grambling: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State covered 20 times in 35 matchups with a spread last season.

Grambling went 14-17-0 ATS last season.

The Cyclones did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-4-0) than they did at home (9-8-0) last year.

The Tigers were better against the spread on the road (8-8-0) than at home (2-8-0) last year.

Iowa State vs. Grambling Head-to-Head Comparison

With 80.3 points scored per game and 68.3 points allowed last season, Iowa State was 34th in the nation on offense and 61st on defense.

Iowa State was 142nd in the nation in rebounds per game (32.7) and 31st in rebounds conceded (28.3) last year.

At 15.0 assists per game last season, Iowa State was 77th in the country.

Last season, Iowa State was 232nd in the country in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4).

Grambling struggled to generate points last year, ranking 25th-worst in college basketball with 66.8 points per game. It fared better defensively, ranking 52nd by surrendering 67.7 points per contest.

Grambling grabbed 31.0 boards per game (234th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 32.4 rebounds per contest (265th-ranked).

Last season Grambling ranked 323rd in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.4 per game.

With 12.2 turnovers per game, Grambling was 277th in the country. It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 146th in college basketball.

