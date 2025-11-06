Auburn vs Merrimack College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 6

The Merrimack Warriors (0-1) battle the Auburn Tigers (1-0) at Neville Arena on November 6, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Merrimack Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Merrimack Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (93.8%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Thursday's Auburn-Merrimack spread (Auburn -25.5) or over/under (145.5 points).

Auburn vs. Merrimack: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn compiled a 21-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Merrimack won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Tigers did a better job covering the spread in home games (8-7-0) last season than they did in road games (5-5-0).

The Warriors were better against the spread away (10-7-0) than at home (4-9-0) last season.

Auburn vs. Merrimack: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn was the moneyline favorite 32 total times last season. It finished 28-4 in those games.

The Tigers won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter.

Merrimack won four, or 33.3%, of the 12 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Warriors were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3000 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Auburn's implied win probability is 99.0%.

Auburn vs. Merrimack Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn was the 13th-best squad in the nation in points scored (83.0 per game) and 87th in points conceded (69.4) last season.

Auburn was 53rd in the country in rebounds per game (34.4) and 82nd in rebounds allowed (29.7) last year.

With 16.1 assists per game last season, Auburn was 34th in the nation.

Last season, Auburn was 12th-best in the nation in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 184th in turnovers forced (11.2).

Although Merrimack averaged just 65.6 points per game last year (ninth-worst in college basketball), it played really well on defense, as it ranked 15th-best in college basketball by surrendering 64.2 points per game.

In terms of rebounding, Merrimack was beaten at both ends of the court last season, as it ranked -1-worst in college basketball in boards (25.8 per game) and -2-worst in rebounds allowed (37.4 per contest).

Merrimack averaged 11.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 300th in the country.

In terms of turnovers, everything was clicking for Merrimack, who averaged 8.4 turnovers per game (third-best in college basketball) and forced 14.2 turnovers per contest (17th-best).

