Louisville vs Georgia Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The Louisville Cardinals (16-5, 9-1 ACC) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 3-7 ACC) after winning five straight road games.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Game time: 3:45 PM ET

TV channel: The CW

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Louisville is a 9.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has compiled a 13-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech is 8-13-0 ATS this season.

Louisville (3-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Georgia Tech (1-4) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (20%).

The Cardinals have a worse record against the spread at home (5-7-0) than they do on the road (6-0-0).

The Yellow Jackets' winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). Away, it is .333 (2-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Louisville is 8-2-0 this season.

Against the spread in ACC play, Georgia Tech is 5-5-0 this year.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (80%) in those games.

The Cardinals have been a -429 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Georgia Tech has been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of 11 times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Yellow Jackets have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +330 or longer in five chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 81.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville has a +205 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. It is putting up 79 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball and is allowing 69.2 per contest to rank 110th in college basketball.

Chucky Hepburn leads Louisville, averaging 15 points per game (259th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech outscores opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 74.4 points per game, 188th in college basketball, and conceding 73.3 per contest, 235th in college basketball) and has a +22 scoring differential.

Lance Terry is 211th in college basketball with a team-high 15.4 points per game.

The Cardinals rank 36th in the country at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 30 their opponents average.

J'Vonne Hadley's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Cardinals and rank 108th in college basketball action.

The 33.4 rebounds per game the Yellow Jackets accumulate rank 124th in the country. Their opponents grab 32.9.

Baye Ndongo is 108th in the country with 7.5 rebounds per game, leading the Yellow Jackets.

Louisville ranks 72nd in college basketball by averaging 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 84th in college basketball, allowing 88.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Yellow Jackets average 93.6 points per 100 possessions (230th in college basketball), while giving up 92.2 points per 100 possessions (182nd in college basketball).

