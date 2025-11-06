Louisville vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Louisville Cardinals are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, versus the California Golden Bears.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Louisville vs Cal Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Louisville: (-1587) | Cal: (+900)

Louisville: (-1587) | Cal: (+900) Spread: Louisville: -20.5 (-110) | Cal: +20.5 (-110)

Louisville: -20.5 (-110) | Cal: +20.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Louisville vs Cal Betting Trends

Louisville has three wins in eight games against the spread this season.

Louisville has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites this year.

Louisville has played eight games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Cal's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-6-0.

Two Cal games (of nine) have gone over the point total this year.

Louisville vs Cal Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (93.8%)

Louisville vs Cal Point Spread

Cal is listed as an underdog by 20.5 points (-110 odds), and Louisville, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Louisville vs Cal Over/Under

A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Louisville-Cal on Nov. 8, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Louisville vs Cal Moneyline

Louisville is the favorite, -1587 on the moneyline, while Cal is a +900 underdog.

Louisville vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisville 33.8 48 20.8 28 54.4 8 Cal 24.6 82 25.1 86 50.1 9

Louisville vs. Cal Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Louisville vs. Cal analysis on FanDuel Research.