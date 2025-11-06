Louisville vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
The Louisville Cardinals are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, versus the California Golden Bears.
Louisville vs Cal Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Louisville: (-1587) | Cal: (+900)
- Spread: Louisville: -20.5 (-110) | Cal: +20.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Louisville vs Cal Betting Trends
- Louisville has three wins in eight games against the spread this season.
- Louisville has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites this year.
- Louisville has played eight games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
- Cal's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-6-0.
- Two Cal games (of nine) have gone over the point total this year.
Louisville vs Cal Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (93.8%)
Louisville vs Cal Point Spread
Cal is listed as an underdog by 20.5 points (-110 odds), and Louisville, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Louisville vs Cal Over/Under
A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Louisville-Cal on Nov. 8, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Louisville vs Cal Moneyline
Louisville is the favorite, -1587 on the moneyline, while Cal is a +900 underdog.
Louisville vs. Cal Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Louisville
|33.8
|48
|20.8
|28
|54.4
|8
|Cal
|24.6
|82
|25.1
|86
|50.1
|9
Louisville vs. Cal Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
